Democrat Sherrill Wins New Jersey Governor's Race

Democrats have gone two for two in Tuesday's governors' races. The second win came in New Jersey, where Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeated former GOP state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, reports the AP, which called the race about 90 minutes after polls closed at 8. Sherrill's victory came after Abigail Spanberger won in Virginia. The New Jersey race had been closely watched because President Trump loomed large—the president endorsed Ciattarelli, and Sherrill depicted her opponent as someone who would do whatever the president ordered.