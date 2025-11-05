Democrat Sherrill Wins New Jersey Governor's Race

Congresswoman fends off Trump-endorsed Jack Ciattarelli
Posted Nov 4, 2025 8:27 PM CST
Democrat Sherrill Wins New Jersey Governor's Race
This combination photo shows candidates Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, and Democrat Mikie Sherrill during their final debate Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J.   (AP Photos/Heather Khalifa)

Democrats have gone two for two in Tuesday's governors' races. The second win came in New Jersey, where Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeated former GOP state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, reports the AP, which called the race about 90 minutes after polls closed at 8. Sherrill's victory came after Abigail Spanberger won in Virginia. The New Jersey race had been closely watched because President Trump loomed large—the president endorsed Ciattarelli, and Sherrill depicted her opponent as someone who would do whatever the president ordered.

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, will replace Democrat Phil Murphy, who is barred by term limits from running again, per the Washington Post. She will be the state's second female governor, after Christine Todd Whitman. Ciattarelli had hoped to become the state's first Republican governor since 2018.

