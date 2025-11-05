Trump Admin Nears Price Cut Deal on Weight Loss Drugs

The Trump administration is reportedly on the verge of announcing a deal with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of their weight loss drugs, Zepbound and Wegovy, to as low as $149 a month—down from current list prices above $1,000. "Instead of $1,300, you'll be paying about $150," President Trump said in October. In exchange, Medicare would provide limited coverage for these medications, sources tell NBC News, though details about which beneficiaries would qualify and whether the reduced price would be widely available remain unclear. Medicare now covers Wegovy for patients at increased risk of heart disease and Zepbound for sleep apnea.
The deal, which the Washington Post reports could be officially unveiled as soon as Thursday, represents a significant step in Trump's broader effort to lower prescription drug prices, part of his "most favored nation" pricing initiative. The administration has previously reached similar pricing arrangements with Pfizer and AstraZeneca for other medications under Medicaid. Trump's push to lower drug prices has included both executive orders and voluntary deals with manufacturers. Reps from both drug companies confirmed ongoing discussions with the administration but did not divulge specifics. The White House has yet to confirm the deal.