Trump Admin Nears Price Cut Deal on Weight Loss Drugs

The Trump administration is reportedly on the verge of announcing a deal with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of their weight loss drugs, Zepbound and Wegovy, to as low as $149 a month—down from current list prices above $1,000. "Instead of $1,300, you'll be paying about $150," President Trump said in October. In exchange, Medicare would provide limited coverage for these medications, sources tell NBC News, though details about which beneficiaries would qualify and whether the reduced price would be widely available remain unclear. Medicare now covers Wegovy for patients at increased risk of heart disease and Zepbound for sleep apnea.