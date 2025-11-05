In Maine and Texas, Voter Measures Take Center Stage

Maine and Texas are the latest states to become involved in a nationwide GOP push to enact strict voter ID laws and highlight the exceedingly rare problem of noncitizen voting, with voters deciding ballot measures on those issues on Tuesday. Texas voters approved a measure to amend the state constitution to add "persons who are not citizens of the United States" to the list of those excluded from participating in elections. Meanwhile, voters in Maine rejected a sweeping proposal centered on voter ID, per the AP. The initiative would have implemented a photo ID requirement for voters, limited the use of drop boxes for returning completed ballots, and made numerous changes to the state's absentee voting system. More: