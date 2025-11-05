In Maine and Texas, Voter Measures Take Center Stage

Maine rebuffs sweeping plan on voter ID, while Texas OKs move to block noncitizens from voting
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 5, 2025 5:49 AM CST
In Maine and Texas, Voter Measures Take Center Stage
An election official sorts ballots during early voting on Oct. 28 in Portland, Maine.   (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine and Texas are the latest states to become involved in a nationwide GOP push to enact strict voter ID laws and highlight the exceedingly rare problem of noncitizen voting, with voters deciding ballot measures on those issues on Tuesday. Texas voters approved a measure to amend the state constitution to add "persons who are not citizens of the United States" to the list of those excluded from participating in elections. Meanwhile, voters in Maine rejected a sweeping proposal centered on voter ID, per the AP. The initiative would have implemented a photo ID requirement for voters, limited the use of drop boxes for returning completed ballots, and made numerous changes to the state's absentee voting system. More:

  • Maine: National Democrats heralded the defeat of the Maine proposal as a victory for voting rights. "Question 1 would have ended absentee voting as we know it, further diluting the voting rights of people with disabilities, seniors, and working Mainers who are unable to take the day off from work to vote," said Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin. Proponents of the voter ID push said it's about making sure legal votes count in the state. The Maine proposal stated it also would eliminate two days of absentee voting, prohibit requests for absentee ballots by phone or family members, end ongoing absentee voter status for seniors and people with disabilities, and limit the number of drop boxes in the state, among other changes.

  • Texas: In the Lone Star State, voters already must attest to being a citizen when they register to vote. Thirteen other states have attempted similar citizenship voting ballot initiatives in recent years, and all of them passed easily; more are expected next year. The League of Women Voters of Texas released a video in September highlighting some of the proposal's pros and cons, saying supporters favor the constitutional amendment because it would be difficult to change in the future, while opponents believe the amendment is unnecessary because noncitizen voting is already rare and illegal in Texas, punishable with a felony and possible deportation. A handful of cities across the country allow noncitizens to vote in certain local elections.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X