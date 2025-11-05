California Voters Approve Redistricting Plan

California voters approved new congressional district boundaries Tuesday, delivering a victory for Democrats in the state-by-state redistricting battle that will help determine which party wins control of the US House in 2026 and, with it, the power to thwart or advance President Trump's agenda, the AP reports. The approval of Proposition 50 gives Democrats a shot at winning as many as five additional seats, just enough to blunt Texas Republicans' move to redraw their own maps to pick up five GOP seats at Trump's urging. Texas' move and California's response have kicked off a flurry of redistricting efforts around the country, with Republican states appearing to have an edge. Deeply blue California is Democrats' best opportunity to make up seats.

Midterm elections typically punish the party in the White House, and Trump is fighting to maintain his party's slim House majority. Republicans hold 219 seats to Democrats' 213. Tuesday's results mark a political victory for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cast the measure as an essential tool to fight back against Trump and protect American democracy. The proposition asked voters to suspend House maps drawn by an independent commission and replace them with rejiggered districts adopted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Those new districts would be in place for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections.

The recast districts aim to dilute Republican voters' power, in one case by uniting rural, conservative-leaning parts of far northern California with Marin County, a famously liberal coastal stronghold across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. The measure was spearheaded by Newsom, who threw the weight of his political operation behind it in a major test of his mettle ahead of a potential 2028 presidential campaign. Former President Barack Obama urged voters to pass it as well. Newsom sought to nationalize the campaign, depicting the proposal as a counterweight to all things Trump.