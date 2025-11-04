UPS Plane Crashes at Louisville Airport

A UPS plane crashed on takeoff from the airport in Louisville, Kentucky, igniting a huge fire on ground, officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed at about 5:15pm, the AP reports. It was taking off for Honolulu. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said injuries have been reported and police have received multiple calls for service, reports the Louisville Courier Journal .

The location of the reported crash was at the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane, which is at the southern edge of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Police said there was a fire and debris and asked people to stay away. In a post on X, police said a shelter-in-place order had been extended to cover all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River. Television station video showed a large trail of flames and a plume of smoke leading from a parking lot as fire trucks tried to douse the fire. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airplane owned by UPS was manufactured in 1991, the AP reports.