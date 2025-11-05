'No Real Options Left' for Lions at Famed NZ Preserve

Seven lions at the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary in Whangarei, New Zealand, are set to be euthanized this week, marking the end of an era for the famous big cat park. The lions, said to be between the ages of 18 and 21, are considered elderly, and sanctuary operator Janette Vallance said there are no viable alternatives for their care, per CBS News . "There were no real options left," said Vallance in a statement , adding that staff are "devastated" by the decision.

The park's owners, Bolton Equities, notified New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries of their intentions, with animal welfare inspectors set to oversee the process to ensure it complies with the Animal Welfare Act, per RNZ. The 33-hectare property has been on the market since August, and though it could continue as a lion park, that would require a hefty investment, per Vallance. The lions can't be released into the wild, having never learned to fend for themselves, and finding another zoo or sanctuary willing to take them has proven difficult.

The sanctuary, formerly known as Zion Wildlife Gardens, was at its peak in the early aughts, home to 33 big cats and made famous by The Lion Man TV series. Financial troubles, a fatal tiger attack in 2009, and multiple closures for safety and enclosure upgrades plagued the park over the years. Bolton Equities acquired the property in 2014, reopening it as Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary in 2021, but the park entered liquidation in 2023.