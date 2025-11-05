Trump Sees 2 Factors at Play in GOP Losses

President Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that Tuesday wasn't a great day for the GOP. Speaking at a White House breakfast with GOP senators, Trump had the following to say, per CNBC :

He also repeated two of the claims made in a Truth Social post Tuesday: "TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT." During the Wednesday breakfast, he referenced outside pollsters who pinned the GOP's outcome on a reduced MAGA turnout due to Trump's name not being on the ballot. "I don't know about that, but I was honored that they said that," he noted.

The president also pointed to the shutdown—the longest in US history: "If you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans," Politico cites him as saying. Trump used the moment to again call on Republican leaders to eliminate the Senate filibuster, per CNBC: "If you don't terminate the filibuster, you'll be in bad shape. We won't pass any legislation."