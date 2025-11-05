Crashed UPS Plane 'Barely Missed a Restaurant'

The death toll from Tuesday's UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville climbed to nine early Wednesday, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear—who described the situation as "heartbreaking"—warning the count could still grow. He said 16 families had reported missing loved ones, per the Washington Post . Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg reported that first responders have recovered nine victims from the crash site. At least 11 people sustained injuries, with two in critical condition, according to UofL Health and a public information officer for Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

UPS Flight 2976 was carrying three people when it erupted in flames and crashed shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport around 5:15pm local time, resulting in a large explosion. The blast set fire to a group of buildings about 3 miles south of the airport, per the New York Times. The buildings are home to two businesses—a waste company and an auto parts store. Grade A Auto Parts reported three employees as missing. Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill said propane and oil storage tanks at the crash site had ruptured but that the fire was mostly contained.

Despite the rising death toll, Beshear stressed that the disaster could have been far worse. He told CNN the plane "barely missed a restaurant/bar" and was "very close" to a convention center hosting a livestock show, as well as "a very large Ford plant with hundreds, if not a thousand-plus workers." Flights to and from Louisville's airport have resumed, though only one runway is currently in operation, and delays are expected. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are set to arrive Wednesday and will potentially focus on a plane engine found mostly intact near the crashed plane.