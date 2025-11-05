Mexico's President Groped on the Street

A man was arrested Tuesday after he was filming groping a woman in Mexico City—and not just any woman. The man, said to be drunk, approached President Claudia Sheinbaum from behind as she was speaking with locals. He put an arm around her shoulders, tried to kiss her on the neck, then moved his hands toward her chest, prompting Sheinbaum to removed his hands as a government official moved in, per the Guardian . The man was later arrested by state police. Though Sheinbaum maintained a stiff smile in the moment, she said Wednesday that she decided to press charges to address what "we as women experience in our country," per the AP . She said she'd previously suffered such harassment as a student, adding, "No man has the right to violate that space."

The episode highlighted the pervasive nature of sexual harassment in Mexico. "Even if you're the president, any guy believes he has the right to touch you," said journalist Catalina Ruiz-Navarro, per the Guardian. It also raised questions about the safety of Sheinbaum, as her security detail was not immediately visible. The incident came just days after the mayor of Uruapan was gunned down at close range. Mexico has seen a high level of violence against politicians, with 10 municipal presidents killed since October 2024, when Sheinbaum took office, but she has continued to mingle with crowds. She said she and her team had opted to walk the short distance from the National Palace to the Education Ministry on Tuesday, rather than take a longer car ride, per the AP. She added that the incident wouldn't change her behavior.