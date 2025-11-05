World  | 
France

Island 'Extremely Shocked' After Man Injures 9 With Car

Authorities on French island of Ile d'Oleron say motorist rammed pedestrians, cyclists
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 5, 2025 10:45 AM CST
Cops: 9 Hurt After Driver Plows Into People in 2 Towns
Investigators on Wednesday inspect a burned car after police say a motorist deliberately rammed pedestrians and cyclists across two neighboring towns on Ile d'Oleron, a quiet French island popular with tourists off the Atlantic coast.   (AP Photo/Yohan Bonnet)

A motorist rammed pedestrians and cyclists Wednesday across two neighboring towns on Ile d'Oleron, a quiet French island popular with tourists off the Atlantic coast, injuring nine people before being detained by gendarmes, officials said. Two of the injured are in critical condition, said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, adding that an investigation is underway, per the AP. Thibault Brechkoff, the mayor of Dolus-d'Oleron, said that several deliberate collisions left nine people injured, some in his town. A crisis cell was set up and the suspect was arrested, he said.

French TV showed images of a car that had allegedly been set on fire before an arrest was made. "We are extremely shocked," Brechkoff told BFMTV. "All municipal services are fully mobilized. Two helicopters are on-site transporting the gravely injured to Poitiers," on the French mainland. Brechkoff said he contacted the mother of one of the injured victims. "You're never prepared to announce news like this," he said. Christophe Sueur, the mayor of nearby Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron, said the front of the car used by the suspect was "completely torn off." He said it appeared the driver "was fully aware of what he was doing."

According to Sueur, the suspect was known to the police for minor common-law offenses, specifically theft and repeated problems linked to alcohol and drug use. He hadn't been flagged for radicalization. The incidents took place along roadside areas between Dolus-d'Oleron and Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron, with initial calls coming in around 9am local time, according to French media. Reports identified the suspect as a 35-year-old French national residing in La Cotiniere, a small fishing village on the west coast of Ile d'Oleron.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X