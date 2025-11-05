SCOTUS Appears Skeptical of Trump's Tariff Powers

Key Supreme Court conservatives seemed skeptical Wednesday that President Trump has the power to unilaterally impose far-reaching tariffs, potentially putting a key part of his agenda at risk. The administration is trying to defend the tariffs central to Trump's economic agenda after lower courts ruled the emergency law he invoked doesn't give him near-limitless power to set and change duties on imports. The Constitution says Congress has the power to levy tariffs. But the Trump administration argues that in emergency situations the president can regulate importation—and that includes tariffs.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett grilled the government, represented by Solicitor General D. John Sauer, on that point, the AP reports. "Has there ever been another instance in which a statute has used that language to confer the power?" she asked.