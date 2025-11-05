Trump's 'LIFE OR DEATH' Case Goes Before SCOTUS

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over President Trump's sweeping tariffs, putting a tool at the center of his economic and foreign policy agendas squarely before the high court, which the AP reports has thus far been reluctant to check Trump's wide-ranging use of executive powers. What you need to know, per the AP:

What the case involves: It includes the tariffs first announced in April on almost all US trading partners and the ones from February on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. Trump justified these by declaring separate national emergencies under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which does not explicitly mention tariffs.

Earlier this year, two lower courts and a federal appeals court ruled that the emergency law he invoked doesn't give him unlimited power to set tariffs. The Constitution says tariff power belongs to Congress.