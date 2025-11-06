Sandwich-Chucking Case Goes to the Jury

A jury began deliberating Wednesday in the Justice Department's assault case against a man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent, turning him into a symbol of resistance to President Trump's law-enforcement surge in the nation's capital. Jurors deliberated for roughly two hours at Sean Charles Dunn's federal trial before they adjourned for the day, the AP reports. They're due back Thursday.

Prosecutors told jurors that Dunn broke the law when he threw his submarine sandwich at a US Customs and Border Protection agent on the night of Aug. 10. One of Dunn's lawyers urged the jury to acquit Dunn, a former Justice Department employee, of a misdemeanor assault charge after a two-day trial. Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff questioned why the case was brought in the first place. "A footlong from Subway could not and certainly did not inflict any bodily harm," Shroff said during the trial's closing arguments. "Throwing a sandwich is not a forcible offense."