Sandwich Trial: 'It Smelled of Onions and Mustard'

The sandwich trial has begun. Attorneys have begun arguing whether a DC resident who threw a sandwich at a Border Patrol officer in a fit of anger deserves to be punished. Sean Dunn is not disputing what happened in the neighborhood of Georgetown on Aug. 31, notes CNN . "He did it. He threw the sandwich," said defense attorney Julia Gatto in her opening statement. But she contends that it's ridiculous that the US Attorney in DC "has turned that moment—a thrown sandwich—into a criminal case, a federal criminal case charging a federal offense," per the AP .

Dunn is charged with misdemeanor assault for throwing the sandwich at officer Greg Lairmore, who testified on Tuesday. "It smelled of onions and mustard," he said of the unusual projectile, which "exploded all over my chest." He described Dunn as "red-faced and enraged, calling me and my colleagues all kinds of names. Saying we were fascist." Lairmore said he didn't respond because he viewed the outburst as Dunn's right to protest. Prosecutors say the case isn't about politics, but about basic boundaries: "You can't go around throwing stuff at people when you're mad," said Assistant US Attorney John Parron. The trial is expected to wrap up in two days.