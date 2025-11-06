Heritage Boss on Carlson: 'I Made a Mistake'

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts has issued an apology to staff for his defense of Tucker Carlson in the wake of Carlson's interview with Nick Fuentes, a controversial figure widely described as antisemitic. The apology came during a tense all-staff meeting, details of which were leaked and made public, per the Hill . Roberts admitted fault, saying, per the Washington Free Beacon , "I made a mistake and I let you down and I let down this institution. Period. Full stop." He further explained that his video defense of Carlson was rushed and involved too few people, putting the ultimate responsibility on himself, the Hill reports.

Roberts also acknowledged that his reference to a "venomous coalition" was a poor choice of words, particularly for Jewish colleagues. The meeting exposed deep divisions within the organization, with some staff expressing no confidence in Roberts' leadership and others urging him to stay. Senior research fellows at the foundation criticized the decision-making process at Heritage as increasingly closed and disconnected from policy experts.

Roberts' video defending Carlson was described by one staffer as the "final straw." Per the Washington Post, employees are now in "open revolt" against Roberts, with at least five members of the group's antisemitism task force stepping down in protest. The Heritage Foundation later released a statement emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and framing the leak as an attempt by establishment forces to undermine the organization and the larger "America First" movement, per the Hill.