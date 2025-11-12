Buffett's Original 'Giving Pledge' Now Does 'Not Prove Feasible'

In a candid letter to shareholders this week, Warren Buffett admitted his original vision for large-scale philanthropy through the Giving Pledge hasn't panned out as he'd hoped. Now 95 and still worth about $150 billion, Buffett confessed that his original plans for giving away his fortune "did not prove feasible," citing lessons learned from watching other failed attempts at wealth transfers, per Fortune . Instead, he's shifted to a more family-oriented approach, allocating about $500 million a year for each of his three children's charitable foundations to give away.

Buffett's latest round of gifts includes $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his late wife, and $250 million apiece to the foundations run by his children Susie, Howard, and Peter. Those organizations focus on issues ranging from education and food security to supporting marginalized communities. Buffett said his children, now in their late 60s and 70s, have the experience and judgment to handle the responsibility while they're still active.

Despite the accelerated giving, Buffett isn't divesting entirely from Berkshire Hathaway just yet. He plans to hold on to a significant portion of his Class A shares until his handpicked successor, Greg Abel, is firmly in place. Buffett made it clear he doesn't want to try to control his fortune after death, writing that "ruling from the grave does not have a great record."

story continues below

Buffett's pivot raises questions about the future of the Giving Pledge, which he launched with Bill and Melinda French Gates in 2010 to encourage billionaires to give away at least half their wealth to charity. So far, only a handful of the 256 signatories have actually done so, and many billionaires' fortunes are growing faster than they're giving. Buffett himself has donated more than $60 billion, much of it to the Gates Foundation. Read Buffett's letter to shareholders, in which he notes he's "going quiet," in full here. Or, if you just want the highlights, the Wall Street Journal has a few takeaways.