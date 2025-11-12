Critics Rave Over Breaking Bad Creator's 'Creepy' New Show

Vince Gilligan's latest series, Pluribus, has landed a perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes , drawing attention for both its premise and its creative pedigree. The Apple TV sci-fi drama, which debuted its first two episodes on Friday, centers on Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn), an acerbic romance writer who is one of a handful of people left to save humanity after an alien virus turns almost everyone into what are essentially very nice zombies, collectively cheerful and knowledgeable. The show, created by the mind behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, explores whether collective happiness, however eerie, might actually be desirable, per NBC News .

Pluribus is set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a location with ties both to Gilligan's past work and to UFO folklore. Critics have largely praised the series, highlighting the dynamic between Gilligan and Seehorn, who played Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. Seehorn is "funny" and "perfectly suited to both his willingness to plumb deep wells of sadness and the playfulness," writes NPR's Linda Holmes. Though "creepy and tension-filled," the show is also "funny and dramatic and really weird," writes Joel Keller of Decider. It's certainly "never boring," according to the Los Angeles Times' Robert Lloyd, who sees Seehorn as "marvelous" in a role that requires her to display a wide range of emotions.

Though some critics say Pluribus can be slow at times, Nicholas Quah at Vulture encourages viewers to stick with "this entrancing piece of television" for an impact that builds over time. Chase Hutchinson of the Seattle Times echoes this, pointing out the show's willingness to tackle complex themes such as the cost of false happiness and the struggle to retain individuality. According to Hutchinson, Seehorn's Carol stands out as a relatable figure in a world that threatens to erase complexity. Viewers at home are also responding positively, with the show holding an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans praised the originality, writing, and acting, with some calling Gilligan the standout TV writer of his generation.