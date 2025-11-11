Money  | 
SoftBank

SoftBank Unloads AIl Its Shares in Nvidia

Japanese company is raising funds to boost investment in OpenAI
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 11, 2025 2:21 PM CST
A woman walks in front of SoftBank store in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Jan. 20, 2020.   (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Japanese technology giant SoftBank said Tuesday it has sold its stake in Nvidia, raising $5.8 billion to pour into other investments. It also reported its profit nearly tripled in the first half of this fiscal year from a year earlier. Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp. said it sold the stake in Silicon Valley-based Nvidia in October, a move that reflects its shift in focus to OpenAI, owner of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, the AP reports. The company's fortunes tend to fluctuate because it invests in a range of ventures, including through its tech-focused Vision Funds. Those recently have paid off.

  • In February, SoftBank's chairman Masayoshi Son joined President Trump, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle in announcing a major investment of up to $500 billion in a project to develop artificial intelligence called Stargate. SoftBank has invested tens of billions of dollars in OpenAI. The two companies also plan to provide AI services in Japan.
  • Selling SoftBank's stake in Nvidia reflects Son's shift in strategy and also nets his company a healthy profit thanks to the recent runup in Nvidia's market value. Nvidia recently became the first $5 trillion company, just three months after it broke through the $4 trillion barrier. It plans a $100 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a partnership that will add at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia AI data centers to ramp up OpenAI's computing power.
  • SoftBank and Nvidia still have strong relations since various ventures that SoftBank invests in use Nvidia technology.
  • Rolf Bulk, equity research analyst at New Street Research, tells CNBC that the sale "should not be seen, in our view, as a cautious or negative stance on Nvidia," but instead as the result of SoftBank needing more than $30 billion for investments this quarter, including $22.5 billion for OpenAI, which will increase its stake in the company to 11%.
  • CNBC notes that SoftBank has "cashed out" of Nvidia before: It bought a $4 billion stake through a Vision Fund in 2017 and sold its holdings in early 2019.
  • SoftBank stock rose around 2% Tuesday, while Nvidia fell around 2.5%.

