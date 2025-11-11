Celebrity | Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Slams Her Psychics After Bar Exam Celeb says her team of them assured her she'd pass, which she didn't By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 11, 2025 1:57 PM CST Copied Kim Kardashian poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series "All's Fair" on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) If she were a lawyer, maybe she'd sue them. But instead, Kim Kardashian is merely calling out her family's team of psychics after failing the bar exam in California: "All of the f---ing psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f---ing full of s---," she says in a video clip from her mother Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, reports Page Six. "They all collectively, maybe 4 of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they're all full pathological liars, don't believe anything they say." The slam comes after Kardashian announced over the weekend that she had failed the exam and was not a lawyer just yet. However, the 45-year-old made clear she would try again. People notes that Kardashian has a history of seeking out mediums for guidance, often citing messages she believes come from her late father. She once called a session with Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo "probably one of the best days of my life." Read These Next The 8 Democrats who bucked party on shutdown have something in common. Here's where things stand in the House ahead of shutdown vote. Hormone therapy for menopause was unfairly demonized, says the FDA. Merchants could slap new surcharges on certain credit card purchases. Report an error