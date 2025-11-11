Kim Kardashian Slams Her Psychics After Bar Exam

If she were a lawyer, maybe she'd sue them. But instead, Kim Kardashian is merely calling out her family's team of psychics after failing the bar exam in California:

The slam comes after Kardashian announced over the weekend that she had failed the exam and was not a lawyer just yet. However, the 45-year-old made clear she would try again. People notes that Kardashian has a history of seeking out mediums for guidance, often citing messages she believes come from her late father. She once called a session with Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo "probably one of the best days of my life."