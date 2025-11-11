Democrats Get Surprise Redistricting Win in Utah

A judge in Utah has blocked a GOP-approved congressional map, siding instead with a plan that gives Democrats a clearer shot at a House seat by carving out a solidly Democratic district around Salt Lake City. Judge Dianna Gibson's ruling came just before a midnight deadline: She concluded that a Republican map passed in October didn't meet the nonpartisan redistricting standards established by a 2018 ballot measure, reports Politico . As a result, she picked one of two maps submitted by plaintiffs to replace it.

The judge's decision is seen as a rare victory for Utah Democrats, who argued the GOP plan didn't go far enough to ensure fair representation. The GOP currently holds all four of the state's House seats, and their new map would have essentially protected them, per the AP. The redistricting fight in Utah is part of a larger national struggle, with Republicans so far drawing nine favorable districts in four states ahead of the midterms.

Democrats notched their first major win recently in California, where a ballot initiative is expected to give them a boost. In Utah, the newly drawn Democratic-leaning district is already attracting interest. Former Rep. Ben McAdams, the last Democrat to represent Utah in Congress, is rumored to be considering a run and has backing from Welcome PAC, a group supporting moderate candidates.