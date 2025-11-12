There's a New Player in Race to Set Up Our AI Infrastructure

New data centers coming to Texas and New York will be Anthropic-built, with more sites to come. The company on Wednesday announced it plans to pour $50 billion into AI infrastructure in the US via data centers built in partnership with Fluidstack—an AI cloud platform whose clients include Meta and Midjourney. The first locations are slated to go online in 2026, and the effort is expected to generate 800 permanent jobs and 2,400 construction roles, per the announcement. The AP notes the announcement didn't specify precise locations or detail the facilities' source of electricity.
The move positions Anthropic—maker of the chatbot Claude—as a key player in the race to establish domestic AI infrastructure. Anthropic said in a statement that the "scale of this investment is necessary to meet the growing demand for Claude from hundreds of thousands of businesses while keeping our research at the frontier." CNBC reports Anthropic rival OpenAI "has secured more than $1.4 trillion in long-term infrastructure commitments through deals with Nvidia, Broadcom, Oracle, and the major cloud providers, including Microsoft, Google, and, most recently, Amazon."