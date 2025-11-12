Secrets of Kryptos Are Up for Auction

When Jim Sanborn was commissioned to create a sculpture at CIA headquarters, he wanted to do something that spoke to its world of spies and secret codes. The result was a 10-foot-tall, S-shaped copper screen called "Kryptos" that resembles a piece of paper coming out of a fax machine. One side features a series of staggered alphabets that are key to decoding the four encrypted messages on the other side.

Sanborn figured the first three messages on the sculpture, dedicated in 1990 and known as K1, K2, and K3, would be cracked relatively quickly, and they were. He came up with the texts, and a retired CIA cryptographer showed him several systems for encoding them. But 35 years later, the fourth, K4, remains a mystery and a source of obsessive fascination among thousands of Kryptos fans.