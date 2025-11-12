US  | 
Kryptos

Secrets of Kryptos Are Up for Auction

Only the sculptor knew the message of CIA installation's 4th riddle, until the listing went up
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 12, 2025 1:30 PM CST
Secrets of Kryptos Are Up for Auction
This photo provided by RR Auction Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, shows some of artist Jim Sanborn's archive materials.   (RR Auction via AP)

When Jim Sanborn was commissioned to create a sculpture at CIA headquarters, he wanted to do something that spoke to its world of spies and secret codes. The result was a 10-foot-tall, S-shaped copper screen called "Kryptos" that resembles a piece of paper coming out of a fax machine. One side features a series of staggered alphabets that are key to decoding the four encrypted messages on the other side.

  • Sanborn figured the first three messages on the sculpture, dedicated in 1990 and known as K1, K2, and K3, would be cracked relatively quickly, and they were. He came up with the texts, and a retired CIA cryptographer showed him several systems for encoding them. But 35 years later, the fourth, K4, remains a mystery and a source of obsessive fascination among thousands of Kryptos fans.

  • Sanborn has been contacted by at least one person a week for the past 20 years, trying to solve K4, and the artist received so many inquiries that he began charging $50 per submission to make it more manageable. Now, Sanborn, who at age 79 has had a series of health scares in recent years, is auctioning off the solution to K4, anointing a new Kryptos keeper whom he hopes will keep its secrets and continue interacting with followers.
  • Boston-based RR Auction launched the auction last month. It runs through Nov. 20, with the top bid currently at $201,841 for the Kryptos archive. The listing is here.
  • The archive includes everything needed to solve K4, along with an alternate paragraph that the artist is calling K5. The original coding charts for K1, K2, and K3 will also be up for bid, along with the original scrambled texts, which Sanborn said he showed to the CIA's Department of Historical Intelligence to ensure the agency understood there was nothing "untoward" on the sculpture.

  • In September, Sanborn got a phone call from two Kryptos sleuths that almost derailed the auction. Tipped off by the listing, writer and researcher Jarett Kobek asked playwright and journalist Richard Byrne to take photos of Sanborn's papers at the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art. Among the papers were Sanborn's original scrambled texts. Kobek said he had hoped to discover "a document that had some vague hint of about how K4 was encoded," but was astonished to realize they had stumbled upon the text itself instead.
  • Sanborn was initially "shocked" by the call, and he and his wife, Jae Ko, "just sort of put our heads in our hands." He was mostly upset at himself for putting the texts into the archive—he has since sealed his papers so they can't be accessed for the next 50 years.
  • Sanborn initially figured that the discovery meant the auction could not proceed. But he decided to proceed anyway, while changing it from just offering the secrets to K4 to offering the entire archive. RR Auction also acknowledged the pair's discovery on the auction description, though Kobek said that came weeks afterward. "The important distinction is that they discovered it. They did not decipher it," Sanborn said. "They do not have the key. They don't have the method with which it's deciphered. To the entire cryptographic community, that method is the real deal, and nobody has the method but me."
  • Sanborn unsuccessfully asked Kobek and Byrne to sign a nondisclosure agreement that included giving them a portion of the auction proceeds. RR Auction also sent the pair scores of emails threatening legal action for everything from trade secret violations to defamation. Kobek, a self-described fan of Kryptos and the artist, has no plans to release the text publicly, though he read it over the phone to a New York Times journalist who was the first to report their discovery. Still, he wants the auction house and others to respect their discovery. "I'm the first person to say that it was not a mathematically cryptographic solve," Kobek said. "But to pretend that this has no connection to the history of cryptography is little more than advertising for an auction."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X