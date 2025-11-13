Grandma Allegedly Ran Over, Killed Grandson in Driveway

A Louisiana woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly running over her 5-year-old grandson with an SUV while under the influence of alcohol, authorities say. Police in Slidell, near New Orleans, responded to a call just after 7am about a child struck in a driveway. The grandmother, Kristen Anders, 55, "exhibited signs of impairment" at the scene, per police, and she was ultimately charged with vehicular homicide, Fox News reports.

According to investigators, Anders' 2016 GMC Yukon had been backed into the driveway. Her grandson, Carson Lawson, was waiting for the school bus and either sitting or standing in front of the vehicle when Anders allegedly ran him over as she was leaving for work, NOLA.com reports. Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau said Anders stopped after realizing she had hit something. She reportedly did not know the child was outside at the time. Two of his siblings, who attend the same school, were nearby when the incident happened. Authorities say the little boy was killed instantly.

Police say Anders was under the influence of alcohol and central nervous system depressants. She was taken into custody and released on a $50,000 cash surety bond. "All we can do is pray for peace," Seuzeneau told reporters. "This is a very tragic situation for this family, because not only do they lose their precious 5-year-old child, they're also having to deal with the fact that the grandmother is now under arrest for this incident."