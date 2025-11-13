Arizona's No. 2 Fugitive Found in France After 14 Years

A fugitive who spent nearly 14 years evading US authorities has been arrested in France and is facing extradition to Arizona, where he was convicted of sexually exploiting a minor, NBC News reports. Michael Wiseman, Arizona's second-most-wanted fugitive, was taken into custody on Nov. 1 after years on the run. He also faces new charges in France for the rape and sexual assault of a minor under 15.

Wiseman's criminal saga began with his 2008 arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona, on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Later that year, while under court-ordered monitoring, authorities say he cut off his ankle bracelet and fled the country. He was eventually found in Spain, where he was arrested in 2009 and returned to the US.

After pleading guilty to escape and sexual exploitation of a minor, Wiseman was sentenced in 2012. But he managed to go on the run again while out on probation, police say. He resurfaced in Spain while applying for a pilot's license using his real name. Police say his real name was flagged by a potential employer, who recognized Wiseman from a most-wanted list and alerted authorities.

Investigators discovered Wiseman had adopted two children in Vietnam and secured a Polish passport under an alias, which was based on his mother's maiden name, 12 News reports. He lived in Vietnam and Poland before settling in France under the name Robert Danilewski. In September, Scottsdale police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office issued a provisional arrest warrant, which led French authorities to Wiseman's location in Kilstett. The new charges Wiseman faces in France allege he was sexually abusing one of his adopted children, People reports.