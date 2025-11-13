Hitler Wouldn't Have Liked What He Saw in His Own DNA

Adolf Hitler might be rolling in his grave over a new DNA analysis that suggests the Nazi leader had a rare genetic condition often resulting in a micropenis. The findings, featured in the upcoming Channel 4 documentary Hitler's DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, indicate the dictator had a gene mutation strongly associated with Kallmann syndrome—a disorder that can affect sexual development, commonly resulting in a small penis, undescended testicles, and a low sex drive, per CBS News . Researchers say the results could shed light on Hitler's reported discomfort around women and his apparent lack of intimate relationships. As the Telegraph reports, it also lends credence to the popular World War II song, "Hitler Has Only Got One Ball."

The DNA analysis also debunks long-standing rumors about Hitler's ancestry, with researchers stating there's no evidence he had Jewish heritage. The DNA sample was obtained from a piece of material taken from the sofa on which Hitler shot himself. Though the sample was not cross-checked with DNA from any of Hitler's living relatives, researchers said it was authentic.

The research also found Hitler had a "very high" genetic risk—among the top 1%—for conditions such as autism, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder, according to the filmmakers. However, some scientists caution against drawing strong conclusions from these so-called polygenic risk scores, which are more reliable in predicting risk at a population level and not for individuals, per the Guardian. Still, geneticist Turi King, who worked on the project, pointed out the irony that Hitler's own genes would have put him at risk under the Nazis' eugenics policies. "If he was to look at his own genetic results, he would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers," she says, per the New York Post.