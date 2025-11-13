Red Cup Day at Starbucks May Have Some Hiccups

More than 1,000 unionized Starbucks workers went on strike at 65 US stores Thursday to protest a lack of progress in labor negotiations. The strike was intended to disrupt Starbucks' Red Cup Day, one of the company's busiest days, per the AP. Since 2018, Starbucks has given out free, reusable cups that day to customers who buy a holiday drink.

Impact: Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing baristas, said Thursday the strike had already closed some stores and was expected to force more to close later that day. The union said stores in 45 cities would be impacted, including New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, San Diego, Dallas, and Starbucks' home city of Seattle. There's no date set for the strike to end, and more stores are prepared to join if Starbucks doesn't reach a contract agreement with the union, organizers said. Starbucks emphasized the vast majority of its US stores would be open and operating as usual on Thursday.