Man's Résumé Goes Viral After Jonas Brothers Concert

A Jonas Brothers concert in Buffalo on Sunday led to internet fame for one man who wasn't even in the audience. Jen Wilson and her roommate were enjoying the show when they noticed a man in front of them scrolling through a PDF labeled "Scott Kelly Resume Sept 2025" on his phone, the Washington Post reports. Amused, Wilson filmed the moment and posted it to TikTok , writing, "Good luck Scott Kelly i hope you get the job." The video quickly went viral, racking up over 45 million views and thousands of comments, including some from the Jonas Brothers themselves and a slew of major brands.

"Scott Kelly always dresses professionally, highly recommend," Old Navy commented, while Pepsi said, "Cannot recommend Scott enough, he's an elite employee," per Page Six. Kevin Jonas claimed to be one of Kelly's references and his brother Nick said Kelly's work "ethic and critical thinking inspired me to write the line 'red dress'" in their hit "Burnin' Up." The résumé's owner, 36-year-old Syracuse man Scott Kelly, was blindsided by his sudden viral status. He says he was taking a virtual MBA class when a friend alerted him to his newfound fame. The résumé in question, detailing his experience in telecommunications and the US Army, matched the one shown in the video, Kelly confirmed to the Post.

Kelly says he hasn't applied for a job recently and wasn't even a TikTok user before this week. The man spotted reading the résumé at the concert was Brandon Bieron, president of a home services company, who said a colleague had emailed him Kelly's résumé as a potential hire just as he happened to be at the Jonas Brothers concert with his wife, a fan. "Talent waits for nobody," Bieron said of his decision to scan the résumé during the show.

Kelly says he's "gainfully employed" in the telecommunications industry but amused by the attention. He's using the moment to plug his national security podcast, At the Water's Edge, and says he appreciates the confidence strangers have shown in him. "My inbox is so flooded with opportunities right now," Kelly tells the Post. "It's hard to know where I'm going to start, but right now I'm working on growing my opportunities where I am." As for Bieron and Kelly, they plan to meet for coffee, but no job offer is expected—at least, not yet.