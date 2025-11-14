Bad Bunny Dominates 2025 Latin Grammys

He dedicates album of the year win to 'all the youth of Latin America'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 14, 2025 7:16 AM CST
Bad Bunny Dominates 2025 Latin Grammys
Santana performs a medley at the start of the 2025 Latin Grammys on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

It should come as a shock to no one: The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards were all about Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar won five awards, including album of the year for his landmark release Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a record that doubles as a love letter for his home island. After thanking his family and all those who worked on the album, he ended his speech with "Puerto Rico, I love you, thank you." The BBC reports that he dedicated the win to "all the youth of Latin America," adding: "There are many ways of being patriotic and defending our homelands. We chose music."

  • The three-hour award show aired live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. It was hosted by the dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer, and musician Roselyn Sánchez.
  • The artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was destined to dominate from the jump, the AP reports. He also won the first award of the night, for música urbana album. Halfway through the show, the singer found himself back on stage accepting the música urbana song trophy for "DTmF." "I never practice my speeches," he said in Spanish. And then he showed up for a third time: to perform "Weltita" with Chuwi.

  • He wasn't the only one with reason to celebrate: Song of the year went to Karol G, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos and Édgar Barrera for "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido." And Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for ¿Y Ahora Qué?
  • Live from Sin City, the 26th annual Latin Grammys were both energetic and eclectic. Raphael, the 2025 Person of the Year, launched into an emotive rendition of "Qué Sabe Nadie" and "Mi Gran Noche," inviting the crowd to sing along. That was after Santana kicked things off—specifically, Maluma singing Santana's 1970 hit "Oye Como Va" with the guitar legend himself. It was just the beginning of a memorable medley of talents of today celebrating Santana—Christian Nodal joining in for "Corazón Espinoza" and Grupo Frontera for their 2025 collaboration with the virtuosic musician, "Me Retiro."

  • The coveted best new artist trophy was handed out to Paloma Morphy. Traditional tropical album went to Gloria Estefan for Raíces. Not long afterward, she hit the stage for "La Vecina" and "Chirriqui Chirri," joined by Nathy Peluso for the latter. Then ranchero/mariachi album went to Christian Nodal for ¿Quién + Como Yo?
  • Most of the evening's awards were handed out during a pre-televised Premiere Ceremony. That included: Bad Bunny's "Voy a Llevarte Pa Pr" winning for reggaeton performance. Argentine duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso cleaned house then, too: taking home their first Latin Grammys for short and long form music video, alternative song, as well as alternative music album for Papota, and pop song for "El Día del Amigo."

