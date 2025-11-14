Bad Bunny Dominates 2025 Latin Grammys

It should come as a shock to no one: The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards were all about Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar won five awards, including album of the year for his landmark release Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a record that doubles as a love letter for his home island. After thanking his family and all those who worked on the album, he ended his speech with "Puerto Rico, I love you, thank you." The BBC reports that he dedicated the win to "all the youth of Latin America," adding: "There are many ways of being patriotic and defending our homelands. We chose music."

The three-hour award show aired live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. It was hosted by the dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer, and musician Roselyn Sánchez.

The artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was destined to dominate from the jump, the AP reports. He also won the first award of the night, for música urbana album. Halfway through the show, the singer found himself back on stage accepting the música urbana song trophy for "DTmF." "I never practice my speeches," he said in Spanish. And then he showed up for a third time: to perform "Weltita" with Chuwi.