House Republicans Release 'Titanic Trove' of Epstein Files

Hours after House Democrats released a trio of email exchanges involving Jeffrey Epstein that mentioned President Trump by name, the White House issued a scathing response. The BBC has Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's comments—which come just as the New York Times reports Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released "a titanic trove of 23,000 pages of documents" released by Epstein's estate. From Leavitt: "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump." "The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions." "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre." "These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again." The Times' take on Wednesday's series of events: "Democrats claimed that the sheer volume of the files released on Wednesday was intended to disorient—and to distract attention from their revelations about Mr. Trump's actions during the time he and Mr. Epstein were close." "The White House and Republicans had earlier accused Democrats of cherry-picking documents and ignoring mentions of other officials, including Democrats, in materials produced by the Epstein estate. The release of the additional documents seems designed to bolster their case, though it will be hard to tell without more thorough review."