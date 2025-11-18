EPA Wants to Strip Protections From 85% of Wetlands

The Trump administration on Monday proposed a sharp rollback of federal protections for wetlands, rivers, and other waterways, a move that could remove safeguards from most wetlands around the country and potentially affect drinking water sources for millions of Americans. The proposed rule would limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority under the Clean Water Act, a 1972 law that requires permits for polluting or dumping material into US waterways, reports the New York Times .

The move follows a 2023 Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA, which reined in the agency's ability to regulate wetlands, referring to those only "relatively permanent, standing or continuously flowing," per UPI. While intermittent streams might fall within that description, the administration's new definition would exclude from federal oversight wetlands near streams that flow only during wet seasons or after precipitation. Environmental groups say this could mean as much as 85% of America's wetlands—some 55 million acres—could lose protections.

These are waters "that protect our communities from floods, help filter drinking water and provide habitat for millions of birds and fish," Andrew Wetzler of the Natural Resources Defense Council tells the Times. But industry groups and Republican lawmakers have praised the move as a win for farmers, developers, and landowners, arguing it will reduce regulatory burdens and lower building costs. The National Association of Home Builders says the proposal could potentially lower the price of new homes. The proposal is subject to a 45-day public comment period before finalization.