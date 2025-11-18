Diane Ladd's Cause of Death Revealed

Diane Ladd's cause of death was complications from lung disease, according to a death certificate obtained by People . The document cites acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, when blood oxygen levels fall to dangerous lows, a condition often associated with a lung condition. The 89-year-old actress had been living with interstitial lung disease for years, the certificate notes, adding that esophageal dysmotility—a condition that disrupts the passage of food and liquid through the esophagus—was also a contributing factor in her death .

Ladd was cremated a week after her death on Nov. 3. Her daughter and sometimes co-star, Laura Dern, was by her side at her home in Ojai, California, when she died. Dern, 58, described her mother as "the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created," per USA Today. Ladd had a long career on both the big and small screens, but was perhaps best known for her starring role in Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and the spinoff TV sitcom Alice, for which she earned a Golden Globe.