Next City to See Border Patrol Raids: Raleigh

Two big cities—Memphis, Tennessee, and Raleigh, North Carolina—are in the spotlight over the deployment of troops. In Memphis, newly deployed National Guard troops might have to pull out of the city. A judge in Tennessee on Monday temporarily halted Gov. Bill Lee's order to send in the troops to combat crime, though the state has five days to appeal, reports the Commercial Appeal . A group of Democratic officials challenged Lee's order, arguing that he exceeded his authority.

"The power committed to the governor as commander in chief of the Army and militia is not unfettered," wrote Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal. The development adds to the "tangled legal landscape" over similar deployments around the US, per the New York Times, though Reuters points out a difference in this case: These troops were deployed by the Republican governor, not President Trump, and remain under state control. The president did, however, request the move. The judge's order doesn't affect a broader federal task force operating in Memphis, which includes National Guard support and agents from the FBI, DEA, and ATF.

Raleigh: Elsewhere, the Assembly reports that federal Border Patrol agents will be deployed to Raleigh on Tuesday as part of an immigration crackdown in that state. Over the weekend, agents made dozens of arrests amid protests in Charlotte. The arrests mirrored similar crackdowns in Democratic-run cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, the Assembly reports that federal Border Patrol agents will be deployed to Raleigh on Tuesday as part of an immigration crackdown in that state. Over the weekend, agents made dozens of arrests amid protests in Charlotte. The arrests mirrored similar crackdowns in Democratic-run cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Absent students: On Monday, nearly 21,000 students were absent from Charlotte-area schools, roughly 15% of the student body, reports WBTV. It's unclear if the mass absences are connected to the "Charlotte's Web" immigration operation in the city.