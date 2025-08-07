Ultraprocessed Foods Aren't Healthy. But We Still Eat Them

Americans are consuming slightly fewer ultraprocessed foods than in recent years, new CDC data shows—but more than half of daily calories still come from these factory-made foods, leaving experts little cause for celebration. The latest data, pulled from 2021 to 2023, shows that ultraprocessed foods made up 53% of adults' daily calories on average, a modest dip from 56% between 2017 and 2018. Kids are still ahead of adults in this area, with 62% of their calories coming from ultraprocessed foods, down from 66%. Outside experts note those declines are small enough that they could amount to measurement errors, per the New York Times .

Ultraprocessed foods—widely marketed, industrially produced, and loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and other ingredients you wouldn't find in your pantry—have been linked to a host of problems, including overeating, obesity, and heart disease. (A new study finds cutting ultraprocessed foods aids in weight loss.) The CDC's findings follow years of warnings from health officials, including a recent push from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. But since this data was collected before that effort ramped up, any influence from the campaign isn't reflected here.

Sandwiches (including burgers) steal the calorie crown for ultraprocessed foods across all age groups, contributing more calories to the daily total than sweet baked goods, salty snacks, and sugary drinks, according to the data shared Thursday, based on a self-reporting study involving 4,881 adults and 1,752 children. The evidence shows older adults and those with higher incomes eat slightly fewer ultraprocessed foods, which makes sense as food companies continue to market these foods to kids and families with tighter budgets.