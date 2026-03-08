In Africa's Sahel, Foreigner Abductions Abound

Kidnappers are raking in the bucks in Africa's Sahel region. The BBC reports that abductions of foreigners in Mali and Niger jumped sharply in 2025, with at least 30 incidents logged by conflict monitor ACLED by late November, and nearly 90 foreign nationals seized in Africa overall in that same time period. About 70% of those cases occurred in the Sahel, and one group dominates: al-Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, which analysts say pulls in as much as 40% of its annual income from ransoms. Chinese workers are the primary targets, accounting for 38 of last year's 89 hostages, with many snatched from gold-mining zones where Chinese firms have expanded work amid price jumps. Bosnian national Marin Petrovic was one of those abducted in Mali last year, spending more than a month in JNIM captivity before being released in October.
"I slept on the hard ground for 55 nights ... boiling water from a pond where cattle defecate in order to survive, eating dry rice and nothing else," he wrote in a November social media post. "I woke up to the sounds of all kinds of animals, mostly wolves and hyenas, and every day I killed scorpions around the place where I slept." Other high-profile cases—like two wealthy UAE citizens freed after a reported $50 million payout, as well as Austrian aid worker Eva Gretzmacher, still missing—underscore how kidnapping has evolved into both a revenue stream and a tool of economic pressure. "Ransom is an obvious incentive for the group," notes Heni Nsaibia, a senior analyst for ACLED's West Africa arm. "But I think it fits more into broader economic warfare, and it has had direct ramifications for bilateral relations." More here.