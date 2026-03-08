In Africa's Sahel, Foreigner Abductions Abound

Kidnappers are raking in the bucks in Africa's Sahel region. The BBC reports that abductions of foreigners in Mali and Niger jumped sharply in 2025, with at least 30 incidents logged by conflict monitor ACLED by late November, and nearly 90 foreign nationals seized in Africa overall in that same time period. About 70% of those cases occurred in the Sahel, and one group dominates: al-Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, which analysts say pulls in as much as 40% of its annual income from ransoms. Chinese workers are the primary targets, accounting for 38 of last year's 89 hostages, with many snatched from gold-mining zones where Chinese firms have expanded work amid price jumps. Bosnian national Marin Petrovic was one of those abducted in Mali last year, spending more than a month in JNIM captivity before being released in October.