PM's Assassination Exposed Chilling Ties to the 'Moonies'

The fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 didn't just shatter the country's sense of safety—it blew open a long-muted scandal around the Unification Church, better known as the "Moonies" cult, named after founder Sun Myung Moon. Writing for the New Yorker , E. Tammy Kim traces how Abe's assassin, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, came from a family financially gutted by his mother's devotion to the church. "The family's considerable assets—the construction business, various real-estate holdings, Yamagami's father's life insurance—disappeared," Kim writes. "There was no food in the house. 'My family fell apart,' Yamagami later wrote." Eventually, Yamagami came to see Abe not as a personal enemy, but as the most visible political guardian of the organization he blamed for his family's ruin.

Kim follows cult-beat journalist Eito Suzuki, whose decades of reporting on the church's ties to Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party suddenly moved from the fringe to the center of Japanese politics after the killing. The piece charts the Moonies' evolution from mass weddings and "spiritual sales" to deep political influence across Japan, South Korea, and even the US, as well as allegations of financial and emotional abuse by the church. Abe's death triggered lawsuits, new laws, a successful government effort to disband the church, and a life sentence for Yamagami. "Had it not been for the Abe assassination, [Suzuki] argued, the relationship between the Unification Church and politicians would never have become widely known." More here for a deeply reported look at how Abe's murder dragged a global religious movement back under the spotlight.