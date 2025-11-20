Kevin Spacey Is in Debt, 'Living in Airbnbs'

Kevin Spacey, once a big Hollywood star with two Oscars, now finds himself without a permanent home, living out of hotels and Airbnbs as he tries to rebuild his career after years of scandal and legal battles, per a new interview with the Telegraph . Recently, Spacey performed a one-night cabaret show in Cyprus, singing standards to an audience that paid up to $1,400 for a VIP package. The event, billed as "Kevin Spacey: Songs & Stories," was meant to be the first of several shows outside the US and UK, though one in Athens was reportedly canceled for political reasons unrelated to Spacey's past.

Spacey's career imploded in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual assault. More allegations followed, leading to his removal from House of Cards and other projects. Although Spacey was ultimately acquitted of all criminal charges in the UK and found not liable in a civil suit brought by Rapp, the fallout was severe: He says he lost his home, Hollywood stopped calling, and he considered bankruptcy.

Spacey says his friends and family stood by him, and he found support from fans in public, but he remains estranged from the entertainment industry's mainstream. Spacey has spent the past three years making six films with independent or emerging filmmakers. He believes his return to major projects depends on a powerful industry figure giving Hollywood "permission" to hire him again. For now, he says he's grateful for the chance to reflect, take stock of his mistakes, and perform for audiences willing to listen. "I literally have no home," he says, "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is." More here.