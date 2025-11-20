Walmart Numbers Suggest Affordability Still a Big Worry

Walmart is often seen as a bellwether for consumer sentiment, and the chain's strong new sales numbers suggest Americans continue to worry about affordability. Walmart reported a 4.5% rise in comparable store sales, reports the New York Times . The chain also raised its financial forecast for the full year, a sign of confidence that the trend will continue into the holiday shopping season—about to start in earnest next week with Black Friday. The Wall Street Journal sees another telling metric: One of the chain's biggest gains in market share came from higher-income shoppers.

"I think the consumer continues to be pressured," says Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey, citing a 25% spike in food prices compared with five years ago. The company says its growth is being fueled by demand for groceries, general merchandise, and health and wellness items. The chain now expects full-year net sales to rise up to 5.1%, up from 4.75% previously, per CNBC. It's the second straight quarter the chain has raised its annual forecast.

Rainey also said the chain saw a dip in sales when SNAP food benefits were paused amid the government shutdown, but "that's starting to rebound now that people are receiving those funds again." Walmart's annual Thanksgiving dinner budget became a political hot potato when President Trump cited its decrease in cost this year, though the comparison turned out to have major caveats.