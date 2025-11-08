SNAP Recipients, States Scrape for Food During Impasse

People across the country who count on SNAP benefits scrambled again for food on Saturday after the Supreme Court granted a stay to the Trump administration that postponed resolution of the impasse prompted by the government shutdown. Recipients in some states have collected the benefits, while others turned to food banks for help, some for the first time in their lives. The Senate held its first weekend session since the shutdown began on Oct. 1 but took no votes and announced no agreement, per the AP. A sampling of the situation outside the capital: