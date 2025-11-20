Possible 'Next Step' for REAL IDs: Charge $18 for Those Without

Air travelers who show up at airport security without a REAL ID or passport could soon face an $18 fee to verify their identity under a new Transportation Security Administration proposal. Under the proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on Thursday, travelers lacking the necessary ID will have their identity confirmed using a new biometric kiosk system before being allowed through security, reports ABC News . The TSA didn't provide a timeline for when the new fee, which is intended to help cover the new technology, might be implemented. The announcement begins a public comment period on the proposed rule.

The REAL ID Act, originally passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 attacks, finally began enforcement for domestic air travel in May after years of delays. A TSA spokesperson described the proposed fee as the "next step" in the REAL ID compliance process, noting that additional guidance will be provided in the near future. Under the new system, travelers arriving at TSA checkpoints without a REAL ID or passport would have their identity verified using a "modernized alternative identity verification program," which relies on biometric and biographical information.

However, the TSA warns that using this alternative process doesn't guarantee a traveler's identity will be verified or that they'll be allowed through security. Passengers opting for the alternative process may be subject to additional screening and delays. The $18 fee is nonrefundable and valid for 10 days, meaning travelers who take multiple trips within that window would pay only once. The TSA argues that the new system will help reduce wait times and streamline the security process.

Yahoo notes that the proposal will likely rankle those who've been avoiding getting a REAL ID due to the extra cost. "I already have my REAL ID, so I don't think it would impact me," one traveler tells Action News. "But for others ... I think that could hinder them. Especially with the fee." Not everyone is against the idea, though. "I do think it makes sense," another traveler tells the outlet. "Only because it's so easy to get a driver's license. And they last for a really long time."