Leavitt Defends Trump's 'Piggy' Remark to Reporter

The White House is defending President Trump's latest verbal attack on a female journalist, arguing that his bluntness is part of what voters want. In a Thursday briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump's "frankness" is why he won a second term, after he called Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey "piggy" aboard Air Force One last Friday, the Washington Post reports. "The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You've all seen it yourself. You've all experienced it yourselves," Leavitt told reporters. "And I think it's one of the many reasons that the American people reelected this president, because of his frankness."

"He calls out fake news when he sees it and gets frustrated with reporters who spread false information," Leavitt said. "But he also provides unprecedented access to the press and answers questions on a near-daily basis." Reuters notes she didn't cite any evidence of false information being reported.