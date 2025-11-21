Ariana Grande Gets COVID After Wicked Press Blitz

Ariana Grande has tested positive for COVID-19, just as the promotional tour for Wicked: For Good wraps up. Grande announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from her recent Tonight Show appearance with the caption "moments before Covid," per Variety . Her diagnosis comes on the heels of the New York premiere, where Grande skipped interviews in support of co-star Cynthia Erivo, who was under the weather and had lost her voice. During brief comments for a livestream at the event, Grande explained that she was "not letting [Erivo] speak," People reports.

Grande's positive test means she will miss a planned joint appearance with Erivo on the Kelly Clarkson Show—Erivo will go solo—and she is also bowing out of upcoming Q&A sessions tied to the film. Both stars have dealt with COVID before: Erivo caught it just before filming her big "Defying Gravity" number for the first Wicked movie, while Grande tested positive ahead of shooting "Popular." The press tour for Wicked: For Good hasn't exactly been smooth: Grande missed the Brazil premiere, and in Singapore, a man jumped the barricade and had to be pulled off Grande by Erivo. (He ended up in jail.)

Despite the hiccups, the film is expected to make a big splash at the box office, with projections in the $150 million to $180 million range for its opening weekend—potentially the biggest debut of the year so far. The film hits theaters Friday.