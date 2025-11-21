2 More Workers Accuse Smokey Robinson of Sexual Assault

Two more people have accused Smokey Robinson of sexual misconduct, adding new allegations to an ongoing lawsuit against the Motown legend. The latest claims, raised by a former housekeeper and a male car detailer, allege that Robinson repeatedly tried to force them to touch his erect penis, and that the female accuser endured "constant" harassment between 2005 and 2011, including unwanted touching and requests to scrub Robinson's back while he showered, People reports.

She also accuses Robinson's wife, Frances, of creating a hostile work environment and using racially charged language. The male accuser, who began working for the Robinsons in 2013, says he was fired after resisting Robinson's advances but later rehired, only to face continued harassment, causing "humiliation, emotional distress and ongoing fear for his safety and dignity." These allegations follow a $50 million lawsuit filed in May by four women who accused Robinson of sexual assault, which led to a criminal investigation. Robinson countersued, accusing the accusers of defamation and elder abuse.

The four women filed a motion last week to add the two other accusers to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs' attorney praised the new accusers for their willingness to speak out. "We look forward to advocating for them vigorously as they pursue the justice they deserve," John Harris told People. Christopher Frost, Robinson's lawyer, dismissed the latest allegations as part of what he called an "organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend," and insisted the claims are false.

In a court filing, Harris said the identities and claims of the accusers "have been recently fully vetted and developed" and they should be allowed to join their lawsuit because their allegations are "strikingly similar in nature to those already pleaded in the complaint," Rolling Stone reports. The case is set for trial in October 2027, and a judge has ruled that the accusers may remain anonymous as the case moves forward.