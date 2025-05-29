Smokey Robinson Hits Back at Accusers With His Own Lawsuit

Smokey Robinson is countersuing his accusers. After the Motown icon was sued by four former housekeepers who allege he sexually assaulted them and was responsible for a hostile work environment, Robinson is in turn suing the four women for defamation and financial elder abuse, among other things. Robinson and his wife, Frances, allege in their suit that they treated the women like "extended family," even vacationing and spending holidays with them, Variety reports. The $500 million suit says the women first demanded the Robinsons give them $100 million before later filing their lawsuit, NBC News reports.

"When the Robinsons resisted the extortionate demands, Plaintiffs filed this lawsuit," says the countersuit. The Robinsons deny all the women's accusations, and accuse the women of creating a "media circus" to slander the family with false allegations. Attorneys for the women, however, call the counterclaim "an attempt to silence and intimidate" survivors of sexual abuse, USA Today reports. "It is a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward," the lawyers say. The Robinsons have also asked a court to dismiss the women's suit because, they say, the accusers are using fictitious names without court approval. (More Smokey Robinson stories.)