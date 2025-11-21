Jay Leno Opens Up About Wife's Dementia

Jay Leno is sharing a rare glimpse into his life as a caretaker for his wife of four-plus decades, Mavis, who's living with advanced dementia. In a Today interview with Hoda Kotb, the 75-year-old comedian described the daily realities of caring for Mavis, 79, and how their relationship has changed, but also deepened, since her diagnosis. Leno was granted conservatorship over his wife's estate last year, as she requires more assistance with daily life. Leno says Mavis remains comfortable and content, and that she still recognizes him—a reality he cherishes. "It's good. I enjoy taking care of her," Leno said, adding that he tries to reassure Mavis when conversations become disjointed. "I sense she wants to be reassured that everything's OK."

Leno reflected on their early years together and the simple routines that defined their marriage, like sharing dinner and television after his Tonight Show tapings. The biggest adjustment, he said, has been the loss of travel and dining out—two things Mavis always loved. Now, outings are limited to car rides, and much of their entertainment comes from watching travel and animal shows online. Despite the challenges, Leno finds comfort in their bond and the way Mavis still expresses appreciation.

"Nobody ever thinks they'll be called upon to act on [their wedding vows], you know?" he says. "You know that part, for better or worse. But even the worse is not that bad." Leno, known for his humor, uses jokes to lighten difficult moments. "When I'm carrying her to the bathroom ... I call it Jay and Mavis at the prom in high school," he said. "She thinks that's funny." Leno says he can still see the love in his wife's eyes, noting, "I can tell when she's happy. ... And when she looks at me and smiles and says she loves me, I melt."