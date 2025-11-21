Police Chief Allegedly Used License Plate Readers to Stalk

A police chief in suburban Atlanta has been arrested on charges that he used the city's automated license plate recognition cameras to stalk and harass multiple people, per the AP . Michael Steffman, 49, had been the police chief since April in Braselton, about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta, and he had worked as an officer in the fast-growing town of 17,000 since 2005. He announced his resignation Wednesday, just before his arrest by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation became public.

The GBI filed charges against Steffman of stalking, harassing communications, misuse of automated license plate recognition systems, and violating his oath as a public officer. Authorities didn't reveal details of the alleged harassment, but investigators said the Jackson County Sheriff's Office asked GBI to open an inquiry months ago. Steffman was taken to the Jackson County jail and released on $13,000 bail. "The town is disappointed by the circumstances and the charges," Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. "At the same time, we appreciate that these matters require the former Chief's full personal attention and appreciate his years of service."