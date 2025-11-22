Stranded Driver to Helper: 'Are You Justin Bieber?'

Justin Bieber is earning accolades online after a viral TikTok video showed the pop star unexpectedly stopping to help a stranded motorist. The video, posted by a man who goes by "Buku," captures his surprise as Bieber pulls over in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV to offer assistance, per the USA Today . "Are you Justin Bieber?" the stunned man asks, to which Bieber simply replies, "Yeah, what's up, bro? Justin," before sharing a handshake and hug with the clearly overwhelmed fan.

The two exchange quick words of support, with Buku telling Bieber he loves him, and Bieber responding in kind. Buku, who'd been filming himself before Bieber arrived, goes on in the video to explain his tough circumstances, describing a move to the city, loneliness, and general hardship. In an overlay that shows him sitting on the side of the road, he writes, "When your car breaks down ... And you've been trying so hard in life ... It's just tough."

He then makes a reference to "rich white people in g wagons," not realizing the person in the luxury SUV was Bieber. The video ends with Buku reflecting on the surreal moment and describing a prayer Bieber offered as the "best ... I've probably ever had in my life." Social-media users responded with both humor and disbelief, with one noting, "I would've thought 'great and now I'm hallucinating Justin Bieber.'" Others called the pop star a "guardian angel."

In a follow-up video, Buku says he "cannot believe what just happened," per People. "My car broke the f--- down, and just when I thought everything was f---ing over, I meet Justin Bieber," he says in the clip, calling the pop star "one of my favorite singers ever" and "the most genuine personality I've probably ever met in my life."