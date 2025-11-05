Mamdani Taunts Trump in Victory Speech

Don't expect the battle between President Trump and Zohran Mamdani to calm down now that the latter has been elected mayor of New York City . In his victory speech Tuesday, Mamdani called out Trump directly, saying the "city that gave rise to him" would be the same one to show the country how to beat him, per the Guardian . "If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it's how we stop the next one," Mamdani said in Brooklyn after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo, whom Trump endorsed , by more than 8 points.

Mamdani told supporters that New York will be the "light" in what he described as a "moment of political darkness." He pledged that the city will no longer be a place where "you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election," and emphasized his intention to stand up for anyone "with their back against the wall." "Here we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you are an immigrant, a member of the trans community, one of the many Black women that Donald Trump has fired from a federal job," he said. "So hear me President Trump when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

As for countering Trump, Mamdani mentioned policies related to the landlord-tenant relationship, ending a "culture of corruption" benefitting billionaires, and supporting labor unions—"because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed." "So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," Mamdani roared. Moments later, Trump posted on Truth Social: "…AND SO IT BEGINS!"