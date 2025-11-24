Mom Charged After Daughter Dies on Road Trip

A Washington state woman is facing manslaughter charges after authorities say she failed to get medical help for her 10-year-old daughter, who died on a summer road trip. Police say Lloydina Shnea McAllister, 42, of Kirkland, was arrested earlier this month after a police investigation into the July death of her daughter, owing to complications from Type 1 diabetes, reports the New York Times . Prosecutors say McAllister had been trained by medical professionals on how to manage her daughter's diabetes, including during a May hospital visit over concerns about the girl's care, after repeated complaints to Child Protective Services. The girl's teacher had said she usually came to school with high blood sugar.

McAllister set out on the road trip with her boyfriend, 12-year-old daughter, 10-year-old daughter, and 1-year-old son, on July 17, per the Times. Authorities say the girl, who had a high blood sugar reading on her insulin pump the previous day, began vomiting before setting out, per ABC News. During the trip, she allegedly developed other symptoms of diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition where the body produces high levels of ketones, a type of acid. Yet the group drove for more than 700 miles, passing 31 hospitals, without seeking medical treatment, authorities say.

McAllister reportedly told police she didn't seek care due to concerns about violating a parenting plan with the girl's father, which restricted her ability to take the girl out of state. Authorities say McAllister instead carried out cellphone searches for how to lower blood sugar and ketones. Finally, around 10am on July 18, she texted her mother, a hospital worker in Tacoma, to say she would be bringing in her daughter. But when she arrived, the girl had been dead for hours, with signs of rigor mortis, prosecutors say. Authorities say McAllister later looked up whether she needed a lawyer and how to delete messages from an iPhone. She remains in custody with bail set at $1 million.