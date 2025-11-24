Kevin Spacey: No, I'm Not 'Homeless'

Kevin Spacey's career and finances have been in a downward spiral for several years after allegations of sexual misconduct. But he is not "homeless" and destitute, as a recent spate of new stories suggested. The 66-year-old actor took to social media to clear things up because he said "thousands of people" have offered him a place to stay.

"Let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop," he says in the video. "But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense."