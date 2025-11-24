Celebrity | Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey: No, I'm Not 'Homeless' Actor clarifies his situation, criticizes a sensational headline for a false impression By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 24, 2025 6:14 AM CST Copied Kevin Spacey poses on the red carpet for the film "Father Mother Sister Brother" during the 82nd Venice Film Festival in Italy, on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Photo by Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP) Kevin Spacey's career and finances have been in a downward spiral for several years after allegations of sexual misconduct. But he is not "homeless" and destitute, as a recent spate of new stories suggested. The 66-year-old actor took to social media to clear things up because he said "thousands of people" have offered him a place to stay. "Let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop," he says in the video. "But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense." Spacey blamed a "knowingly misleading" headline in the UK Telegraph after he gave an interview to a reporter for the outlet. "Kevin Spacey interview: Homeless, cancelled and crooning in Cyprus," it read, per Mediaite. In the interview, the two-time Oscar winner said he's been living mostly in Airbnb rentals and hotels as he chases work. "I literally have no home," he told the newspaper. Spacey found no fault with the interviewer, just the headline writer. "I've been working nearly non-stop this entire year, and for that, I have so much to be grateful for," he says in the clarification video. "And there are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets, or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them." Read These Next Tatiana Schlossberg says she has Terminal cancer. A viral sleep hack could have you snoring away before you know it. Forget the Great Wealth Transfer. Behold the Great Stuff Transfer. Anthem's new policy isn't going over well with hospitals. Report an error