5 Things to Know About Japan's First Female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is conservative, and also a heavy-metal drummer By John Johnson Posted Oct 21, 2025 10:45 AM CDT Japan has its first-ever female prime minister after the nation's parliament elected 64-year-old Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday. A few highlights about her from various outlets: Takaichi is nicknamed the "Iron Lady" of Japan because of her admiration of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, reports the BBC. That may provide a sense of her politics—Takaichi is conservative and is expected to move Japan further to the right. Though she broke the nation's glass ceiling, her ascension isn't being hailed in the nation as a huge victory for women, notes NBC News. As a lawmaker, she has opposed rules allowing women to keep their maiden names after marriage. (Couples in Japan must have the same surname.) She also wants to keep succession in Japan's imperial family to men only. "One would like to say this is a historic moment in Japan," says Jeff Kingston, a professor of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan campus. "But it's really hard to make that case, given her rather poor track record on empowering women." The New York Times might have the most surprising nugget of all: Takaichi is an amateur heavy-metal drummer, with bands such as Iron Maiden and Deep Purple among her favorites. The profile finds that she "defies easy labels," noting that while Takaichi leads the male-dominated and conservative Liberal Democratic Party, she has previously spoken about the challenges of rising in Japanese politics as a woman. Compared to most of her political peers, Takaichi grew up in relatively humble circumstances in Nara prefecture and graduated from Kobe University rather than a more elite school, notes Al Jazeera. The above stories note that Takaichi has her first big test coming up: President Trump visits Tokyo next week. It's a fine line to walk, notes the Times. Takaichi has at times voiced her concern that Japan is too dependent on the US, but she also says she wants to work closely with Trump.